Patna, The Bihar Public Service Commission on Tuesday said it received no applications in response to last year's advertisements for 218 vacancies in the Department of Science, Technology and Technological Education.

No takers for 218 posts in Bihar govt's Science & Technology department: BPSC

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In a statement, the BPSC said the department wanted to appoint faculty members, including heads of department, at various polytechnic institutes.

This has flustered the BPSC, which usually screens a very large number of candidates, in a state where population density is the highest in the country and government jobs are still the rage.

"It is hereby informed that the BPSC had published advertisements on August 26, 2025, for the regular appointment to a total of 218 vacant posts of Heads of Departments in various departments/subjects in Government Polytechnic and Government Women's Polytechnic institutions under the Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education, Bihar", the BPSC said in an 'important notice'.

Of these advertisements, no applications were received for nine. In view of this, online applications were invited afresh for the above-mentioned advertisements, according to the notice.

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{{^usCountry}} "However, even thereafter, the number of applications received against all these advertisements remained zero", it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "However, even thereafter, the number of applications received against all these advertisements remained zero", it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Therefore, as no further action was required at the Commission's level in respect of these advertisements, the related requisitions have been returned to the Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education, Bihar, said the Commission.

Advertisements were issued for 218 Head of Department posts across 16 disciplines, including Mechanical Engineering , Computer Science and Engineering , Electrical Engineering , Civil Engineering and Electronics Engineering .

Responding to the development, Ahmad Mahmood, Additional Secretary, Department for Science, Technology and Technological Education, told PTI, "The department has received an intimation from the BPSC in this regard. We will examine it before deciding the next course of action".

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