No tandoor at eateries, open burning of waste: List of curbs under Grap-1 in Delhi

As the air quality in Delhi slipped into the “poor” category on Wednesday, the Commission of Air Quality Management (CQAM) enforced stage-I restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP.

A layer of smog engulfs the India Gate on a cold morning, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)

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"The Air Quality lndex (AQI) of Delhi which was observed 179 (Moderate category)on October 20, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 2 pm on October 21 (Poor category)," said the CAQM in a statement, news agency PTI reported.

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GRAP is a set of emergency measures that kick in to prevent further deterioration of air quality once it reaches a certain threshold. The first stage, GRAP-1, kicks in when the AQI is between 201 and 300.

Key restrictions under GRAP-1

Deep Dive What AQI level triggers GRAP Stage 1 in Delhi? GRAP-1 is triggered when the Air Quality Index is between 201 and 300. Delhi-NCR moved to Stage 1 after the city’s AQI entered the ‘poor’ category. What restrictions are imposed under GRAP-1 in Delhi? GRAP-1 requires dust control at construction and demolition sites and bans open waste burning and coal or firewood use for cooking at eateries. Diesel generators are restricted except for essential or emergency use, and visibly polluting vehicles can be fined or impounded. What extra measures are included in Delhi’s winter pollution action plan? The plan, scheduled from November 1 to February 28, includes 50% work from home and staggered office timings. It also provides for higher parking charges, a ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule, restrictions on some non-Delhi vehicles and cleaner public transport.

Under GRAP-1, restrictions are aimed at cutting pollution at source, such as restricting the use of coal and firewood as fuel in tandoors in hotels, restaurants, banning of garbage, leaves or other waste.

The following restrictions are now in place across the National Capital Region:

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{{^usCountry}} - Dust control is mandatory at all construction and demolition sites. Projects larger than 500 square metres must have an approved dust management plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Dust control is mandatory at all construction and demolition sites. Projects larger than 500 square metres must have an approved dust management plan. {{/usCountry}}

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- Open burning of garbage, leaves, and other waste is banned.

- The use of coal or firewood in roadside food stalls and commercial kitchens is prohibited. Hotels, restaurants, and open eateries must use only electricity, gas, or other clean fuels for cooking.

- Diesel generators are restricted, except for essential or emergency use.

- Vehicles that visibly pollute the air can be fined or impounded.

- Traffic regulations include deployment of traffic police at key intersections and instructions for drivers to switch off engines at red lights.

- Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years remain banned in Delhi.

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- Residents are advised to turn off engines at red lights and avoid idling. Prefer hybrid or electric vehicles to reduce emissions.

- Polluting industries and thermal power plants within 300 km of Delhi face enforcement action.

- Report pollution-related issues using the Green Delhi App, SAMEER App, or by dialing 311.

Govt's winter action plan

The Delhi government on Tuesday prepared a 'Winter Action Plan' to be implemented from November 1 to February 28 to combat air pollution in the national capital.

“The Winter Action Plan will remain in force from 1 November to 28 February, with construction and demolition curbs, AI-based site monitoring, 50% Work From Home and staggered office timings. Cleaner mobility through EV buses, Metro, last-mile connectivity and carpooling will support the effort,” Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said.

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Delhi weather today

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the air quality remained in the 'poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 233 at 9 am.

Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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The weather department has forecast the maximum temperature to hover around 31 degrees Celsius during the day.