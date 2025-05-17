Delhi pollution: Why GRAP-1 was imposed across NCR and what are the restrictions?

The Commission of Air Quality Management (CQAM) has enforced Stage-I restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP in Delhi-NCR after pollution levels remained high despite earlier forecasts predicting improvement. GRAP stage 1 restrictions enforced in Delhi NCR as air quality worsens(HT photo)

The decision was made after a detailed review by the CAQM sub-committee, which convened on Friday. The panel noted that strong winds had carried dust into the city from distant areas, worsening the air quality. Experts called this a short-term but serious pollution event.

On May 15, the capital’s AQI dropped sharply and on May 16, the AQI stood at 278 — classified as ‘Poor’. Weather forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) suggest the air quality will likely stay in the lower end of the 'Poor' category on May 17.

Dust control, public warnings in effect

Authorities have been ordered to ramp up dust control, monitor construction sites closely, and ensure strict enforcement of pollution control rules. Residents have been advised to limit outdoor activities and use public transport whenever possible.

Key restrictions under Stage-1

Stage-1 of GRAP focuses on cutting pollution at its source, especially from dust, vehicles, and industrial emissions. The following restrictions are now in place across the National Capital Region:

Dust control is mandatory at all construction and demolition sites. Projects larger than 500 square metres must have an approved dust management plan.

Open burning of garbage, leaves, and other waste is banned.

The use of coal or firewood in roadside food stalls and commercial kitchens is prohibited. Hotels, restaurants, and open eateries must use only electricity, gas, or other clean fuels for cooking.

Diesel generators are restricted, except for essential or emergency use.

Vehicles that visibly pollute the air can be fined or impounded.

Traffic regulations include deployment of traffic police at key intersections and instructions for drivers to switch off engines at red lights.

Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years remain banned in Delhi.

Residents are advised to turn off engines at red lights and avoid idling. Prefer hybrid or electric vehicles to reduce emissions.

Firecrackers are banned across NCR until January 1, 2025 — including production, sale, and storage.

Polluting industries and thermal power plants within 300 km of Delhi face enforcement action.

Report pollution-related issues using the Green Delhi App, SAMEER App, or by dialing 311.



The CAQM will monitor air quality and weather forecasts daily. If pollution levels continue to rise, stricter measures under Stage-II or higher may be imposed.

All departments have been told to remain on alert and take proactive steps, in line with the revised GRAP guidelines issued in December 2024, following the Supreme Court's directions.