No threat to Shiv Sena-led MVA govt, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday insisted there is no threat to their Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government even as it faced a crisis after minister Eknath Shinde and over a dozen lawmakers left for Gujarat’s Surat after cross-voting in state legislative council polls a day earlier

He expressed full faith in chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and said MVA will find a solution to the crisis. “The Maharashtra government is running smoothly,” said Pawar, who was expected to rush back from New Delhi to Mumbai for a meeting with Thackeray tonight.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakant Patil said they will think about forming the government. Patil said it will be too premature to comment on the possibility of the steps they will take. He added the BJP has no role in Sena lawmakers being unreachable to their leadership. “Shinde may have some well-wishers in Gujarat and he may have taken their help. I do not know if our Gujarat state chief is one such well-wisher.”

The BJP has 106 lawmakers in the 288-member House while its allies have eight. With 114 lawmakers, BJP and its allies are 30 short of the halfway mark of 144 even as a seat is vacant in the assembly.

Shiv Sena’s two candidates in the council polls got 52 votes though the party was expecting 64, which included 55 of its own and those of independents and smaller parties. At least 12 of the 64 lawmakers were believed to have cross-voted.

The ruling coalition partners Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress got 169 votes in the 2019 trust vote in the state assembly. On Monday, the three parties managed 150 votes in the council polls.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said they were watching the situation very closely. “We will take the required steps whenever it will be required in the interest of Maharashtra. This was bound to happen one day as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray betrayed the people’s mandate given in October 2019 [assembly polls]. We had been warning them about the discontent among the people over such betrayal, but they did not pay heed to it.”

Shiv Sena ended its decades-long alliance with the BJP and formed the government with NCP and Congress in 2019.