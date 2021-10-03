No victory celebrations after counting of votes: EC tells Bengal govt

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday asked the West Bengal government to ensure that no victory celebration or procession takes place during or after the counting of votes for the ongoing by-polls in the state. The EC order comes as counting of votes for the by-polls in Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj assembly constituencies in West Bengal is underway amid tight security.

It also comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal's wrote to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, seeking measures to prevent possible violence after the results are declared. According to a report by HT’s sister publication Live Hindustan, Priyanka Tibrewal has sought strict orders to Kolkata Police to take all precautionary measures to prevent any kind of violence after the Bhabanipur bypoll results are declared.

"... no victory celebrations/ procession during/after the counting shall be allowed in the ongoing elections in West Bengal, for which counting is being taken place on October 3, 2021," EC secretary Rakesh Kumar said in a letter to the West Bengal government.

"All necessary actions must be taken to ensure the strict compliance of Commission's direction where in all such activities have already been prohibited in view of pandemic. Further, state government must ensure that adequate steps are taken so that no post poll violence takes place," he added.

Shortly after the orders by the panel, Mamata Banerjee asked her party leaders to follow the directives and not allow any victory procession or rally in Kolkata and other districts, said transport minister Firhad Hakim.

Several TMC workers and supporters were spotted celebrating outside the residence of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata following her lead in the 9th round of counting of votes in the Bhabanipur bypolls.

As per the Election Commission, Mamata Banerjee was leading by 42,292 votes in the Bhabanipur bypoll after the 16th round of counting on Sunday afternoon.