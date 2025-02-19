‘Nobody can argue with me’: Trump recalls talks with PM Modi on US tariffs

US President Donald Trump, in a recent interview with FOX News, revisited his February meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, specifically discussing trade tensions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump deliver a joint press statement after their meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC.(HT_PRINT)

In his first joint televised interview with billionaire Elon Musk, Trump criticised India's 100 percent tariffs on certain goods, such as auto imports, describing them as “very unfair.”

During his visit to Washington DC last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump since the latter assumed office for a second term.

The leaders are said to have discussed a wide range of important issues, including tariffs, mass deportation, trade, and technology. Ahead of the much-anticipated meeting, Trump made a statement, saying, “Whatever countries charge the US, we charge them.”

In a subsequent interview with FOX News, Trump spoke about India's tariff policies, saying, “Every country in the world takes advantage of us, and they do it with tariffs. They make it nearly impossible for us to sell a car in India, for example. I’m not sure if that’s entirely true, but I believe it’s the case.”

During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump raised concerns about high tariffs imposed by India, making it difficult for American companies to sell products there.

“The tariffs are so high,” Trump said. “They don’t want to - now, if he built the factory in India, that’s okay, but that’s unfair to us. It’s very unfair,” he added.

Trump shared that he told Modi, “Here’s what you do. We’re going to do - be very fair with you. They charge the highest tariffs in the world, just about.”

When asked if the tariffs were 36 percent, Trump responded, "It's much, much higher." Elon Musk then added, “It’s 100 percent on auto imports.”

Trump said that Modi didn’t agree with his suggestion, “I said, 'Here’s what we’re going to do: reciprocal. Whatever you charge, I’m charging.' He goes, 'No, no, I don’t like that.' 'No, no, whatever you charge, I’m going to charge.' I’m doing that with every country.”

“Nobody can argue with me,” Trump added.

Earlier in February, Trump announced that the US would impose similar tariffs on countries that charge duties on American imports.

He said, “On trade, I have decided that for the purpose of fairness, I'll charge reciprocal tariffs - meaning, whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them - no more, no less.”