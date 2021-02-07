Nodeep Kaur: All you need to know about jailed Dalit activist

Meena Harris, an American lawyer and US vice president Kamala Harris’ niece, on Saturday had tweeted about the alleged sexual assault that a 23-year-old Dalit and labour rights activist had faced in police custody. Nodeep Kaur has been detained without bail for more than 20 days, reported The Quint.

"Weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob but imagine what they would do if we lived in India. I'll tell you—23 yo labor rights activist Nodeep Kaur was arrested, tortured & sexually assaulted in police custody. She's been detained without bail for over 20 days," Harris had tweeted.

The 36 years old, who is also an author, has been tweeting regularly in support of the farmers' protest and against the government's crackdown on the protestors. Meena along with pop star Rihanna, activist Greta Thunberg and others had tweeted about the protest and internet suspension near the border protest sites citing a CNN story.

Who is Nodeep Kaur?

The labour rights activist is associated with Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan (MAS) and has been part of the farmers' protest happening at the Singhu border of the national capital since December 2020.

The activist, from the state of Punjab, before taking part in the protest was working in a factory based in Kundli in Haryana. She was reportedly fired without being paid when she decided to join the protest. A video of her went viral on social media where they are heard talking about how labourers are also a part of the agitation against the farm laws and the laws need to be repealed to prevent the privatisation of agriculture.

Arrest

Kaur was arrested from the Singhu border on January 12 and her detention in Karnal jail was later revealed. She was arrested by the Haryana police on charges attempt to murder, extortion, rioting with deadly weapons, criminal intimidation, causing hurt to a public servant, unlawful assembly and trespassing.

Nodeep was arrested late in the night and her family was not informed about where she was taken by the police, her sister Rajvir Kaur has claimed.

Rajvir claimed that Nodeep was sexually assaulted in police custody. On January 13, when she visited Kaur in Karnal jail, she said she saw Nodeep was hurt in her genitals. Kaur's lawyer also alleged that a medical examination has revealed wounds on her body and private parts.