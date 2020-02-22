e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Road from Jamia to Noida, shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests; reopens briefly

Road from Jamia to Noida, shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests; reopens briefly

india Updated: Feb 22, 2020 18:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Raj K Raj/HT Photo )
         

A road that had been blocked due to ongoing protests against the new citizenship law in South East Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh was reopened on Saturday.

The protests at Shaheen Bagh led mainly by women have caused inconvenience to commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida. Several roadblocks put in place by the police have also added to the chaos and had an impact on other alternative routes in the area.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in the national Capital since December after a brutal police crackdown on protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia University that left many students and a few policemen injured.

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
‘Working to break Uttar Pradesh’s backward image’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Working to break Uttar Pradesh’s backward image’: Yogi Adityanath
Road from Jamia to Noida, shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests; reopens briefly
Road from Jamia to Noida, shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests; reopens briefly
‘SP will win 351 seats in 2022 UP polls’, says Akhilesh Yadav
‘SP will win 351 seats in 2022 UP polls’, says Akhilesh Yadav
Only criminal records kept from use of facial recognition says Delhi Police
Only criminal records kept from use of facial recognition says Delhi Police
‘Haven’t slept for 2 days’: Ishant’s revelation after 3 wickets on Day 2
‘Haven’t slept for 2 days’: Ishant’s revelation after 3 wickets on Day 2
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news