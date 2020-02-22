Road from Jamia to Noida, shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests; reopens briefly

india

A road that had been blocked due to ongoing protests against the new citizenship law in South East Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh was reopened on Saturday.

The protests at Shaheen Bagh led mainly by women have caused inconvenience to commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida. Several roadblocks put in place by the police have also added to the chaos and had an impact on other alternative routes in the area.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in the national Capital since December after a brutal police crackdown on protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia University that left many students and a few policemen injured.

