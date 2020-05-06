e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Non-essential activities banned in parts of Odisha from 7pm to 7am till May 17

Non-essential activities banned in parts of Odisha from 7pm to 7am till May 17

Odisha on Tuesday confirmed one new Covid-19 case, taking the total number of cases in the state to 176, State Government.

india Updated: May 06, 2020 10:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
In a video conference, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the Health Department to take measures to increase testing capacity up to 15,000 per day.
In a video conference, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the Health Department to take measures to increase testing capacity up to 15,000 per day.(ANI photo for representation)
         

The movement of all non-essential activities in the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate Bhubaneswar-Cuttack will remain strictly prohibited from 7 pm to 7 am till May 17, said Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar.

“Movement for all non-essential activities in the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate Bhubaneswar-Cuttack shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am till May 17,” said Sarangi.

Odisha on Tuesday confirmed one new Covid-19 case, taking the total number of cases in the state to 176, State Government.

In a video conference, chief minister Naveen Patnaik directed the Health Department to take measures to increase testing capacity up to 15,000 per day.

In view of the long-distance journey and various other problems like food, water, sunstroke and accidents, the state government has decided that the migrants from Surat will come back only by trains.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development: Scientists to PM Modi
30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development: Scientists to PM Modi
‘It’s possible there’ll be some’: Trump admits US reopening will cost more lives
‘It’s possible there’ll be some’: Trump admits US reopening will cost more lives
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
Aarogya Setu responds to hacker’s claim of privacy issue
Don’t agree with Kohli that focus not on ODIs in 2020: Nehra
Don’t agree with Kohli that focus not on ODIs in 2020: Nehra
Watch: Five-year-old stopped by cops for driving was out to buy Lamborghini
Watch: Five-year-old stopped by cops for driving was out to buy Lamborghini
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeToo

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper