Non-bailable warrant issued against social media influencer over liquor video

A non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued against social media influencer and Gurugram-based bodybuilder Bobby Kataria after he failed to appear before the police despite two notices in connection with the case registered against him for allegedly drinking liquor on a public road in Dehradun last month while blocking traffic, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Cantonment police station in-charge, RS Rawat, said two notices had been issued to Kataria to appear before the police on August 12 and August 15 but he failed to show up. “We approached the court and secured an NBW against him,” he said.

Rawat said a team would be sent to Kataria’s residence in Haryana to arrest him.

Director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar had taken cognisance of Kataria’s video on Instagram, uploaded on July 28, and ordered the Dehradun senior superintendent of police to take strict action against him.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against Kataria at Cantt police station under sections 342, 336, 290, 510 and 67 of the IT Act.

In the video, Kataria can be seen pouring himself a drink in the middle of the road by placing a table and chair.

In a Facebook post on August 10, Kataria had sai he made the video only for entertainment and doesn’t remember where he shot the video. “Soon....my lawyer Randhir Lal Sharma will submit a representation to the police on my behalf,” he wrote.

Kataria has over 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram, while over 8.6 lakh people follow him on Facebook.