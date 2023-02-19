North India’s first nuclear plant coming up in this Haryana town: 5 points

North India’s first nuclear plant will be installed in Haryana’s Gorakhpur, said Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday. He said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime, one of the major achievements would be the installation of nuclear and atomic energy plants in other parts of the country, which were earlier confined mostly to southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and in western Maharashtra.

Five points to know about first nuclear plant in Haryana’s Gorakhpur:

1. In a bid to increase India’s nuclear capacity, bulk approval of the installation of 10 nuclear reactors has been given a nod by the Centre, said Singh.

2. The Department of Atomic Energy has also been permitted to form joint ventures with Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs) for resources to open atomic energy plants.

3. “Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana’s(GHAVP) having two units of 700 MWe capacity each of Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) indigenous design is under implementation near Gorakhpur village in Fatehabad district in Haryana. Till date, an amount of ₹4,906 Cr has been spent out of total allocated funds 20,594 Cr. (Total Financial progress is 23.8% as on date),” read an official statement by the department of atomic energy.

4. “Construction of Water Duct from Tohana to GHAVP for meeting operational cooling water requirements has been taken up through Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Department (HI&WRD) as deposit work and progressing well,” the statement added.

5. Construction of other main plant buildings/structures - fire water pump house, safety-related pump house, fuel oil storage area, ventilation stack, overhead tank, switchyard control building, safety related and non-safety related tunnel and trenches, retaining walls and garland drain are progressing well, the statement said.

