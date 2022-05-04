Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Northeast’s rivers deserve attention like Ganga, says conservationist Rajendra Singh

He said government alone cannot save sources of water because bureaucrats and political leaders do not think about long-term solutions
Conservationist Rajendra Singh. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 04, 2022 02:06 PM IST
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

SILCHAR: Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning water conservationist Rajendra Singh, popular known as Waterman of India, has said the Northeast’s rivers were not getting the Centre’s attention like the Ganga and suggested the region’s people adopt a community-driven decentralised water management process.

“The Ganga is getting attention but there are other rivers too; 40 percent of central government’s fund is used in making big dams in Maharashtra, still farmers suicides happen. This shows our country needs better plans and equal distribution,” he said on the sidelines of the 19th convocation of Silchar’s Assam University. He said the Centre is ignoring the North-eastern states and the plans adopted were inappropriate.

Singh, who is a member of the National Ganga River Basin Authority, runs the non-profit organisation Tarun Bharat Sangh. He said 72% of the underground water has been extracted in the country. He added if this trend continues for a decade, a large population will migrate due to lack of water. “If we continue abusing nature, lakhs of Indians will end up being climatic refugees...”

Singh said nature has given the gift of water to each and every living being including flora and fauna. “We have to keep the balance otherwise our future generation will suffer. In Rajasthan, we have successfully revived so many rivers following the ancient Indian culture and lifestyle.”

He said government alone cannot save sources of water because bureaucrats and political leaders do not think about long-term solutions. “Indian civilisation is water-based and water was never a commodity in ancient India. The kings never controlled it. ... Post British period, the water became a commodity and we need to change this.”

He suggested North-eastern states involve common people in the process of saving rivers and their natural flow. “Like drought in Rajasthan, North-eastern states are suffering from floods. Both are two sides of the same coin. We have to let the rivers flow naturally and community participation is required.”

