Northern Railway cancels, reschedules trains for G20 Summit. Check details
Here's a list of trains that have been cancelled or rescheduled and trains for which extra stoppage has been allowed.
The Northern Railway has cancelled or rescheduled several trains in view of the G20 Summit in Delhi. According to the ‘plan’ put out by the railway, services of more than 300 trains will be impacted due to the G20 Summit held on September 9-10 in the national capital.
|Trains cancelled:
|22479 - New Delhi Lohian Khas Jn. Sarbat Da Bhala Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|14737 - Bhiwani - Tilak Bridge Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|14727 - Shri Ganganagar - Tilak Bridge Express - 08.09.2023 & 09.09.2023
|12280 - New Delhi Virangana Lakshmibai (Jhansi) Taj Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|14030 - Meerut Cantt. - Shri Ganganagar Special - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|14086 - Sirsa Tilak Bridge Express - 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023 & 11.09.2023
|14315 - Bareilly Jn. - New Delhi Intercity Express - 08.09.2023 & 09.09.2023
|14323 - New Delhi - Rohtak Jn. Intercity Express - 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|14682 - Jalandhar City Jn. - New Delhi Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|12459 - New Delhi - Amritsar Jn. Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|12460 - Amritsar Jn. - New Delhi Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|14681 - New Delhi - Jalandhar city Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|14324 - Rohtak Jn. - New Delhi Intercity Express - 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|14316 - New Delhi - Bareilly Jn. Intercity Express - 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023 & 11.09.2023
|14085 - Tilak Bridge - Sirsa Express - 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|14728 - Tilak Bridge - Shri Ganganagar Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|14738 - Tilak Bridge - Bhiwani Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|12279 - Virangana Lakshmibai (Jhansi) - New Delhi Taj Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|22480 - Lohian Khas Jn. - New Delhi Sarbat Da Bhala Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|22429 - Delhi Jn. - Pathankot Jn. Express - 10.09.2023
|Train Name
|Rescheduling of Trains
|14211 - Agra Cantt. - New Delhi Intercity Express
|Train will depart Agra Cantt. at 07:45 hrs instead of 05:45 hrs on 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
|12419 - Lucknow Jn. - New Delhi Gomti Express
|Train will depart Lucknow Jn. at 05:45 hrs instead of 06:45 hrs on 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023
Apart from this, trains such as Okha Dehradun Express have been diverted via Delhi Jn. on September 8. Similarly, the Amritsar - Saharsa Garib Rath Express has been diverted via Delhi on Sep 9 and 10.
Other train like Jammu - Tawi Ajmer Jn. Express have been allotted extra stops at Badli on September 8 and 9. The Chandigarh Madgaon - Goa Sampark Kranti Express has also been allotted extra stops at Badli. The Indore Jn. - New Delhi Superfast Express has been allotted extra stops at Faridabad. The Mumbai Central - New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani has been allotted extra stops at Hazrat Nizamuddin on September 8 and 9.
“Passengers are advised to plan their journey after checking train status on passenger's helpline No. 139…” the Northern Railway says.
One can also check the train status on the ‘RailMadad App’ or visit its website.