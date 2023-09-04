Northern Railway cancels, reschedules trains for G20 Summit. Check details

The Northern Railway has cancelled or rescheduled several trains in view of the G20 Summit in Delhi. According to the ‘plan’ put out by the railway, services of more than 300 trains will be impacted due to the G20 Summit held on September 9-10 in the national capital.

Here's a list of trains that have been cancelled or rescheduled and trains for which extra stoppage has been allowed:

Trains cancelled: 22479 - New Delhi Lohian Khas Jn. Sarbat Da Bhala Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 14737 - Bhiwani - Tilak Bridge Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 14727 - Shri Ganganagar - Tilak Bridge Express - 08.09.2023 & 09.09.2023 12280 - New Delhi Virangana Lakshmibai (Jhansi) Taj Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 14030 - Meerut Cantt. - Shri Ganganagar Special - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 14086 - Sirsa Tilak Bridge Express - 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023 & 11.09.2023 14315 - Bareilly Jn. - New Delhi Intercity Express - 08.09.2023 & 09.09.2023 14323 - New Delhi - Rohtak Jn. Intercity Express - 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 14682 - Jalandhar City Jn. - New Delhi Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 12459 - New Delhi - Amritsar Jn. Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 12460 - Amritsar Jn. - New Delhi Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 14681 - New Delhi - Jalandhar city Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 14324 - Rohtak Jn. - New Delhi Intercity Express - 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 14316 - New Delhi - Bareilly Jn. Intercity Express - 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023 & 11.09.2023 14085 - Tilak Bridge - Sirsa Express - 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 14728 - Tilak Bridge - Shri Ganganagar Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 14738 - Tilak Bridge - Bhiwani Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 12279 - Virangana Lakshmibai (Jhansi) - New Delhi Taj Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 22480 - Lohian Khas Jn. - New Delhi Sarbat Da Bhala Express - 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 22429 - Delhi Jn. - Pathankot Jn. Express - 10.09.2023

Train Name Rescheduling of Trains 14211 - Agra Cantt. - New Delhi Intercity Express Train will depart Agra Cantt. at 07:45 hrs instead of 05:45 hrs on 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023 12419 - Lucknow Jn. - New Delhi Gomti Express Train will depart Lucknow Jn. at 05:45 hrs instead of 06:45 hrs on 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023

Apart from this, trains such as Okha Dehradun Express have been diverted via Delhi Jn. on September 8. Similarly, the Amritsar - Saharsa Garib Rath Express has been diverted via Delhi on Sep 9 and 10.

Other train like Jammu - Tawi Ajmer Jn. Express have been allotted extra stops at Badli on September 8 and 9. The Chandigarh Madgaon - Goa Sampark Kranti Express has also been allotted extra stops at Badli. The Indore Jn. - New Delhi Superfast Express has been allotted extra stops at Faridabad. The Mumbai Central - New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani has been allotted extra stops at Hazrat Nizamuddin on September 8 and 9.

“Passengers are advised to plan their journey after checking train status on passenger's helpline No. 139…” the Northern Railway says.

One can also check the train status on the ‘RailMadad App’ or visit its website.

