Northwest India to see hot temperature in next 4-5 days; heatwave condition not likely: IMD

ByHT News Desk
Jun 08, 2023 03:36 PM IST

IMD predicts heat wave conditions in east India for next 3-4 days.

Temperature in the northwest India is expected to hover around 40 to 42 degrees celsius in the next four to five days, however, there won't be a heat wave scenario in the area, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Naresh Kumar told news agency ANI.

(FILES) Men rest beneath a tree during a hot summer day(AFP)
Kumar predicted that the heat wave condition that is currently prevailing in the east India along with east Uttar Pradesh will continue for the next three to four days following which there will be a reduction in the weather activities in these areas.

“We have issued heat wave to severe heat wave warning for Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal for the next four days. The same warning has been extended for another two days in coastal Andhra Pradesh area and next three to four days for east Uttar Pradesh. There will be a reduction (of temperature) due to rainfall activity,” Kumar said.

Talking about the weather conditions in the northeast region, the top scientist said the area will receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall up to 6.5 cm for the next five days.

Due to strong westerlies, there is a possibility for heavy rainfall over Kerala.

