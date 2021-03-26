Not a born politician but learning fast: Metro Man on track with his 2nd innings

In traditional Kerala mundu (dhoti), blue striped shirt and dotting sandal paste on his forehead, 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan gently discourages when youngsters try to touch his feet in reverence during the campaign trail.

Last week, when some women washed his feet during a meeting, there was a controversy. Though he tried his best to explain that it was a custom to greet guests in some areas of Palakkad, his opponents refused to buy it saying he enjoys “feudalist traditions.”

A man of few words, his camp of followers have to often remind him to wave his hands when the waiting crowd greets him. And he follows directions of the seasoned leaders, who accompany him, in letter and spirit. In sweltering heat (Palakkad is usually the hottest district in the state) the 88-yr-old enjoys his fresh innings.

“I am not a born politician. But I am fast learning the lessons of politics. It is a different ball game. A civil engineer for six decades, I was familiar with the heat and dust but here both are quite different but I enjoy them,” the oldest poll candidate in the state admits that he’s still a student of politics.

When an aged man reminded him near the Victoria College, one of the oldest educational institutions of Kerala founded in 1887, that he has to cut down his campaign during warm hours, he thanked him profusely.

“Look, some people are concerned about my age, some are genuine but others take a dig. Age is just a number and I have enough energy left in me. If I can serve people at this age what is wrong in it,” he explains. With his entry, the innocuous constituency draws enough national attention. Union home minister Amit Shah had already visited the VIP constituency on Wednesday and PM Modi is arriving in March-end seeking votes for him.

“He’s leading the NDA battle in Kerala,” Shah said during his roadshow in Kanjikkode, an industrial hub.

Displaying his trademark gentle behaviour and smile, he reaches out to masses with folded hands. “Sir, you don’t have to bow before us. You made our state and country proud. We feel sad when you come to us with folded hands,” a college girl at Victoria College told Sreedharan. He thanked her and reminded her that Victoria is his alma mater. He and the former Chief Election Commissioner were classmates at Victoria College.

“If you elect me I will develop the area and make Palakkad one of the best cities in the country. I have enough ideas but you have to help me,” he told another crowd in Petta in the city. It is a fact that it is a gentleman’s game in Palakkad with no mud-slinging or personal attacks. His entry catapulted the constituency into headlines.

“The BJP is the most misunderstood party in Kerala and its opponents compete themselves to discredit it. Both fronts damaged the state beyond repair. Under PM’s Modi dynamic leadership, the country is surging ahead and its signs are visible in Kerala also and the party will be a kingmaker soon,” he said.

Photos of Pambhan bridge in Rameswaram, Konkan Railway and Delhi Metro pop up (his main contributions) at some places but he refuses to mention them in any meetings. “We have to look ahead,” comes in his reply whenever he is asked about his professional feats.

But his opponents agree he chose a “wrong party”. “He is a man of high integrity and stature. But he joined a party that is wedded to divisive ideology. People are best judges, let them decide,” said his main rival, young sitting legislator Shafi Parambhil of the Congress.

In the 2016 assembly election, Parambhil had defeated Shobha Surendran of the BJP with over 17,000 votes. CPI(M) candidate NN Krishnadas, a former MP, came third here. This time also the main fight is between the Congress and the BJP but CPI(M) candidate CP Pramod claims the main fight to be between his party and the BJP.

An engineer by profession, the ‘Metro Man’ is banking on the growth trajectory of the BJP in Palakkad. In 2011, the party’s vote share stood at 19.86 per cent which went up to 29.08 per cent in 2016. In the fierce three-cornered contest, five per cent more will make much impact, his followers vouch. The party thinks that Sreedharan will able to add a large number of independent votes and he can cross the bridge easily.