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‘Not a person who is afraid’: Udhayanidhi Stalin clarifies Sanatan Dharma remark, cites caste system

Udhayanidhi Stalin said abolishing the caste system should not be interpreted as opposition to religion or worship.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 12:22 pm IST
Written by Priyanshu Priya
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DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday clarified his controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma, saying he was referring to the caste system that divides people into “upper” and “lower” castes and not opposing anyone’s faith or temple worship.

Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin(X/@Udhaystalin)

The clarification came days after his speech in the Tamil Nadu Assembly triggered a fresh political row.

In a post on X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly said, “When I spoke in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, I said the caste system that divides people must be abolished."

"Some people criticise me for this. I am not a person who is afraid. The Dravidian movement emerged out of opposition. In that sense, I would like to give a small explanation,” he said.

‘Not against temple worship’

Seeking to explain his stand further, Udhayanidhi said abolishing the caste system should not be interpreted as opposition to religion or worship.

“When I say that the caste system should be abolished, it does not mean that no one should go to the temple,” he said, adding that “everyone should have equal rights, not only in the temple, but also in the society.”

The BJP launched a sharp attack on the DMK leader following his renewed remarks on Sanatan Dharma. Party's chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said the DMK’s defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections was a result of what he called divisive politics.

In a post on X, Thirupathy said the people of Tamil Nadu would “completely eradicate” the DMK if it continued to hurt religious sentiments.

“Do realise that it is precisely because you spoke about eradicating Sanatana that the people have today separated you and the DMK from power and thrown you out,” he wrote.

The exchange comes after the DMK lost power in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which brought the TVK-led alliance to office.

 
tamil nadu assembly sanatan dharma caste system udhayanidhi stalin
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