‘Not double-engine, but Gujarat wants…’: On Modi turf, Kejriwal seeks a chance

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday poll-bound Gujarat does not want a ‘double-engine’ government, an oft-repeated term by the ruling saffron camp to stress the benefits of having the BJP in power in states as well as at the Centre. He said Gujarat now wants a ‘new engine’ government as the double-engine one has become old.

Addressing a rally in Bhavnagar city in the poll-bound state, Kejriwal said, “They say 'double engine ki sarkaar' (a double-engine government). This time, Gujarat does not want a double-engine, it wants a 'new engine.' The double engine is very old, both engines are 40-50 years old. A new party, new faces, new ideology, new energy, and a new dawn. Try for the new party, you do not lose anything by trying,” he said.

The Delhi chief minister said that if the AAP comes to power in the western state, it will “withdraw on priority all false cases registered against people from various communities, groups and government employees for agitating against the BJP government in the last 27 years”.

"Try once and give us a chance. I am here to seek one chance. You have given 70 years to these people. You gave so many years to the Congress and 27 years to the BJP. Give Kejriwal a chance. If I do not perform, I will not return to seek votes," the AAP national convenor said.

Kejriwal was on a two-day visit to Gujarat along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

During his address, Kejriwal also promised to reduce inflation in Gujarat. Citing a ‘survey conducted by the Centre’, he said that “inflation in Gujarat is the highest in the country”.

"This is because of massive corruption in Gujarat. If you vote for an honest party, we will reduce the price of everything in Gujarat like we have done in Delhi," he said.

The 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, is set for election later this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

