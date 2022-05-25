Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 4 things Kapil Sibal said after filing Rajya Sabha nomination with SP support
4 things Kapil Sibal said after filing Rajya Sabha nomination with SP support

Sibal's resignation comes at a time when Sunil Jakhar and Hardik Patel also resigned from the Congress on May 14 and May 18 respectively. It must be noted that the Congress party also held a 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur on May 19.
Indian lawyer and politician Kapil Sibal.(ANI)
Published on May 25, 2022 01:53 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Kapil Sibal on Wednesday filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate with support from the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. Sibal told news agency ANI he quit the Congress on May 16. A prominent member of the G23 group of dissenting Congress leaders, Sibal frequently voiced the need for an organisational overhaul of the party. His tenure as Congress' UP Rajya Sabha MP ends in July. His resignation comes days after Sunil Jakhar and Hardik Patel also quit the party - on May 14 and May 18 respectively. The Congress also held a 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur on May 19 - to introspect on five poll defeats earlier this year.

Here are 4 things he said after filing Rajya Sabha nomination with SP support

> "I was a Congress leader. But not anymore... I had resigned from the Congress on May 16. I'll not say anything about Congress… not appropriate for me to say anything. It's not easy to leave a relationship of 30-31 years."

> "I have filed for nomination as an independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country... It is important to be an independent voice. While staying in the opposition, we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi government."

> "We are all constrained by the fact that we are members of parties and have to abide by the discipline of that party but it is important to have an independent voice."

> "I am thankful to Akhilesh Yadav ji... We, many people, are coming together for 2024. We will expose shortcomings of the central government ahead of 2024. All will put our views before the public."

With inputs from ANI

