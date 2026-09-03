‘Not fit for progressive society’: Keralam CM slams Muslim cleric’s ‘anti-women’ remarks

Keralam chief minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday slammed the anti-women remarks made recently by a prominent Muslim cleric, terming the latter’s stand “not fit for a progressive society”.

The chief minister, at a press briefing in Thiruvananthapuram, stressed that he and his party, the Congress, stand opposed to the remarks. (ANI Video Grab)

95-year-old Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar, Grand Mufti of India and the general secretary of a prominent Muslim scholarly body, had claimed that the entry of women into public sphere would “lead to destruction” and that they must remain confined within their homes.

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The chief minister, at a press briefing in Thiruvananthapuram, stressed that he and his party, the Congress, stand opposed to the remarks made by Musaliyar.

Deep Dive What were the remarks made by Muslim cleric Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar regarding women in public spaces? Musaliyar suggested that women entering public spaces would lead to 'great destruction' and claimed they should remain confined to their homes, likening them to gold ornaments that must be kept safe. Why did Keralam CM VD Satheesan oppose the cleric's views on women? CM Satheesan opposed Musaliyar's views because he believes they are not aligned with a progressive society, emphasizing that women should actively participate in all spheres of life. How did CM Satheesan use Islamic history to counter the cleric's statements? Satheesan referenced notable women in Islamic history, such as Khadija, a businesswoman, and Aisha, a military leader, arguing that these examples demonstrate women's active roles and contributions in society.

“Such a stand does not fit a progressive society. Such remarks cannot be made in the current 21st century. We cannot support such views. Women are not supposed to remain confined within homes. They must be at the forefront of mainstream society and participate actively in life,” he said.

The CM underlined that Islamic history also states the same. Islam is being misrepresented here, he said.

“Khadija, the first wife of Prophet Muhammad, was a businesswoman. Aisha, another wife of the Prophet, has taken part in the Battle of the Camel. She was a military chief. Therefore, we cannot support such views (of the cleric),” Satheesan said.

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has displayed reluctance in condemning the remarks made by the cleric. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has displayed reluctance in condemning the remarks made by the cleric. {{/usCountry}}

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KM Shaji and N Shamsudheen, both IUML ministers in the State government, declined to comment on the matter.

IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said that he may have been referring to the safety of women. “What he meant probably was that in present-day context, women are increasingly victimised and targeted. That must have been the intention of the statement. He may have said it while referring to a social situation,” said Thangal.

95-year-old Musaliyar is the general secretary of the AP faction of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a body of Sunni scholars, and wields considerable influence among the Muslim community in the state.

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