Not just coal trucks, enforce load limits for all trucks: Meghalaya high court

Shillong: The Meghalaya high court on Monday told the state government to revamp the system to monitor and check overloaded vehicles, saying the state should ensure that all goods vehicles adhere to the prescribed weight limits.

“The monitoring and checking system should be revamped so as to ensure that all transporters adhere to the weight restrictions if only to ensure the longevity of the roads,” the bench headed by chief justice Sanjib Banerjee said on a petition related to the overloading of coal trucks.

The court told the state to file an affidavit before the next hearing on May 20, listing the steps proposed to monitor the weight of all goods vehicles.

As far as trucks carrying legally or illegally mined coal are concerned, the bench said they require to be checked for aspects other than mere overloading. “There is no doubt that the state is undertaking such exercise to ensure that illegally mined coal does not have an easy passage,” the high court added.

These heavy trucks lead to the wear and tear the road and unless the weight in the trucks is controlled, they lead to an early degradation of the road.

It added that the weight of the goods together with tare weight of the vehicles should be such that the constructed highway should be able to bear, and potholes do not emerge as quickly as they now do.

The court also noted that there did not appear to be many weighbridges between Shillong and Umiam or even between Umiam and Khanapara for any detailed examination of the weight of the trucks and judicial notice has to be taken of the fact that most are 16-wheelers or more and they are otherwise capable of carrying much greater weight than the limit prescribed by the state government.

