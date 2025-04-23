Menu Explore
Not just Pahalgam attack perpetrators, India will get those behind the scenes too: Rajnath Singh

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Apr 23, 2025 05:06 PM IST

Rajnath Singh said the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam was “extremely inhuman” that has “left all of us in deep grief and pain”

NEW DELHI: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India has a “zero tolerance” policy towards terrorism and the government will take “every necessary and appropriate step” to bring the perpetrators to book.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack “will soon face a strong response in the near future” (PTI)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack “will soon face a strong response in the near future” (PTI)

“And we will not only trace those who perpetrated this incident. We will also reach out to those who, sitting behind the scenes, have conspired to carry out the nefarious act on the soil of India,” he said, speaking at the Arjan Singh Memorial Lecture.

The minister called the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam as “extremely inhuman” that has “left all of us in deep grief and pain”.

At least 26 people were killed after terrorists opened fire at a group of tourists in a picturesque meadow near Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, the worst attack on civilians in nearly two decades.

“Yesterday, in Pahalgam, in a cowardly attack by terrorists, they targeted their religion, our country has lost many innocent civilians. This heinous act has plunged all of us into deep sorrow and pain. First and foremost, I express my deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones. In this tragic time, I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls,” he said.

The minister said India was an ancient civilization and such a large country could not be intimidated by any such terrorist activities. “The individuals responsible for such acts will soon face a strong response in the near future,” he said.

