Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Not just UK, over 30 nations now recognise India's Covid-19 vaccine certificate
india news

Not just UK, over 30 nations now recognise India's Covid-19 vaccine certificate

Meanwhile, India on Thursday administered more than 27 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines; with this, the number of vaccine doses given so far across the country has crossed 97 crore. 
India's Covid-19 vaccine certificate is gradually being recognised across the world. (File Photo / AP)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Apart from Britain, more than 30 countries across the world have now agreed to mutually recognise India's Covid-19 vaccine certificate, according to officials familiar with the matter cited by the PTI news agency on Thursday. The countries that have agreed on this mutual recognition with India include France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary, and Serbia, in addition to the United Kingdom.

Also Read | This country has beaten the world with 99% Covid vaccination

However, there are a few countries—including South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, and some others in Europe—from where travellers will have to follow additional measures, in addition to the mandatory Covid-19 protocols when they arrive in India. These measures include a post-arrival Covid-19 test in the country and screening, according to the officials cited by the agency.

Hungary and Serbia are the latest additions to the list of countries who agreed to mutually recognise India's Covid-19 vaccination certificate, informed ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi last week. Bagchi said that the recognition of the vaccination certificates will cater to help people move across countries for education, business, tourism, and other things in the post-pandemic world.

RELATED STORIES

The development comes days after the UK government decided to remove the requirement of mandatory quarantine for vaccinated Indian passengers after India voiced its displeasure regarding the decision and imposed travel requirements on passengers from Britain in a tit-for-tat move. Soon after, Alex Ellis, British high commissioner to India, said in a tweet, “No quarantine for Indian travellers to the UK fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October.”

Also Read | Govt makes elaborate plans to celebrate 1 billion jabs

Meanwhile, India on Thursday administered more than 27 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines; with this, the number of vaccine doses given so far across the country has crossed 97 crore. The Union ministry of health and family welfare also said that the daily vaccination numbers are expected to increase as the day-long final report is collected late at night.

On Wednesday, as many as 27,62,523 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered across the country. The ministry underlined that the vaccination drive is a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 and that the campaign is being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 vaccine covishield covid-19 update coronavirus coronavirus vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Why APJ Kalam's birth anniversary is celebrated as World Students' Day

On Vijayadashami, PM Modi set to inaugurate 7 new defence firms for India

India reopens to foreign tourists on chartered flights from today. Details here

President Kovind to spend Dussehra with jawans at Drass, salute Kargil heroes
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP