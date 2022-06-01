Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Not saying we shouldn't read about Mughals but...': Akshay Kumar
india news

'Not saying we shouldn't read about Mughals but...': Akshay Kumar

The Bollywood star, on a promotional tour for his upcoming movie 'Samrat Prithiviraj,' also called for 'balance' in school curriculums that, he claims, lacks information on Indian Kings.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, actress Manushi Chillar and director Chandraprakash Dwivedi pose for a picture during their visit to the Somnath Temple to offer prayers, in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat.(ANI)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 02:26 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday appealed to union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to include in history textbooks stories related to Indian kings like Prithivi Raj and Mewar's Pratap Singh I (popularly known as Maharana Pratap). Speaking to news agency ANI, Akshay Kumar claimed "nobody is there to write about it (history of Indian kings)...". "I would like to appeal to the education minister to look into this matter and see if we can change it," he said.

The Bollywood star, on a promotional tour for his upcoming movie 'Samrat Prithiviraj,' also called for 'balance' in school curriculums that, he claims, lacks information on Indian Kings.

"I am not saying that we should not read about Mughals... but balance it out (with teaching about Indian kings as well). They were great too," the actor said.

The statement was an excerpt from an ANI interview with Akshay Kumar and 'Samrat Prthviraj' director Chandraprakash Dwivedi Kumar.

The movie is based on the life of 12th-century Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan. It features Akshay Kumar in the main role. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar makes her Hindi film debut as Sanyogita.

'Samrat Prithviraj' also stars Sanjay Dutt and singer Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

RELATED STORIES

The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 3.

Earlier this month, Dwivedi said union home Minister Amit Shah would watch the period drama film on June 1, two days ahead of its theatrical release.

"It is our honour that the honourable home minister of our country, Amit Shah ji, is going to witness the epic saga on the glorious life of one of Bharatmata's bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country," the filmmaker said in a statement on May 24.

The statement, however, did not mention where the screening would take place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
akshay kumar prithviraj
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP