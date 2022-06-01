'Not saying we shouldn't read about Mughals but...': Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday appealed to union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to include in history textbooks stories related to Indian kings like Prithivi Raj and Mewar's Pratap Singh I (popularly known as Maharana Pratap). Speaking to news agency ANI, Akshay Kumar claimed "nobody is there to write about it (history of Indian kings)...". "I would like to appeal to the education minister to look into this matter and see if we can change it," he said.

The Bollywood star, on a promotional tour for his upcoming movie 'Samrat Prithiviraj,' also called for 'balance' in school curriculums that, he claims, lacks information on Indian Kings.

"I am not saying that we should not read about Mughals... but balance it out (with teaching about Indian kings as well). They were great too," the actor said.

The statement was an excerpt from an ANI interview with Akshay Kumar and 'Samrat Prthviraj' director Chandraprakash Dwivedi Kumar.

The movie is based on the life of 12th-century Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan. It features Akshay Kumar in the main role. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar makes her Hindi film debut as Sanyogita.

'Samrat Prithviraj' also stars Sanjay Dutt and singer Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 3.

Earlier this month, Dwivedi said union home Minister Amit Shah would watch the period drama film on June 1, two days ahead of its theatrical release.

"It is our honour that the honourable home minister of our country, Amit Shah ji, is going to witness the epic saga on the glorious life of one of Bharatmata's bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country," the filmmaker said in a statement on May 24.

The statement, however, did not mention where the screening would take place.

