'Nothing against Ramdev but': IMA chief on withdrawing complaint against yoga guru

Amid the ongoing tussle between yoga guru Ramdev and the Indian Medical Association, IMA national chief Dr JA Jayalal said on Friday that the association has nothing against Ramdev and it will take back police complaints once the yoga guru withdraws his remarks against modern medicine. "We have nothing against yoga guru Baba Ramdev. His statements are against vaccination for Covid-19. We think his statements could confuse people, may divert them. This is our big concern as he has many followers," Dr Jayalal said to news agency PTI.

The exchange of barbs between the yoga guru and the medical association has been going on without any sign of de-escalation, though Ramdev withdraws the video from where it all started — where the yoga guru was seen commenting derogatorily on allopathy. It was claimed that he was reading WhatsApp messages and was not expressing his opinion.

But the tussle did not end as in another video the yoga guru was seen saying that nobody's father can arrest him. He also lobbed 25 questions to IMA and asked why modern medicine has not found the permanent treatment of hypertension.

If Ramdev comes forward to withdraw his remark in its entirety, then the IMA will consider taking back the complaint and the defamation notice, Dr Jayalal said.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association responded to Ramdev's 25 questions and challenged Patanjali Togpeeth for an open, televised debate on allopathy.

The allopathy versus Ayurveda row took a new turn as Patanjali Ayurved Limited managing director and Ramdev aide Acharya Balkrishna accused the IMA of being part of a conspiracy to convert the entire country into Christianity. Responding to this, Dr Jayalal said, "How does the question of religion even come here? This is purely a diversionary tactic by vested interests and nothing more. All my life I have served people without differentiating them on any basis and I would continue to serve them."

(With PTI inputs)