Notice against Manipuri talk show, served under new digital media laws, revoked

A district magistrate in Manipur on Tuesday withdrew a notice served by him to a talk show under new digital media laws framed and announced by the Centre last week, officials aware of the developments have told Hindustan Times. This came after the Centre took cognisance of the issue and directed DM of Imphal West to withdraw the notice served to the talk show ‘Khanasi Neinasi,’ which means ‘Let’s Talk’ in Manipuri.

In a letter to Manipur chief secretary Rajesh Kumar, I&B secretary Amit Khare said, "these powers have not been delegated to state governments, police commissioners/DMs."

‘The rules are very clear that a DM does not have the power to issue such a notice. The mechanism is mostly self regulatory and only in very serious cases can they complain to the ministry,’’ said I&B minister Prakash Javadekar when asked by HT to comment on this case.

The controversy erupted when a notice was served to the publisher or intermediary of ‘Khanasi Neinasi’ under the Information Technology (Intermediary guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which were notified on February 25. The notice was issued on March 1 by the DM of Imphal West district and served on Tuesday morning. “It has come to the notice of the undersigned that you are providing online services on news and current affairs on the social media platform,” the notice said, further directing the publisher/intermediary to “furnish all relevant documents that ensure compliance of the provisions” of the new rules, failing which, it warned, “steps as deemed fit shall be initiated without further notice.”

This was probably the first instance in the country of such action against digital news anywhere in the country.

Significantly, the programme is hosted on the Facebook page of Kishorechandra Wangkhem, an Imphal-based journalist, against whom the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has slapped several cases, also jailing him thrice. Reacting to the notice, Kishorechandra told HT, “We’ve hosted just four-five shows. The last show aired on February 28 and was titled ‘Media Under Siege: Are Journalists Walking a Tightrope.’” Kishorechandra, also an associate editor of Frontier Manipur, Kishorechandra spoke to HT over the phone from Imphal.

Frontier Manipur works in collaboration with a news portal called Seven Salai, and uses the latter’s infrastructure. Paojel Chaoba is the publisher and executive director of Frontier Manipur.

In January, Chaoba, along with Frontier Manipur editor-in-chief, Dhiren Sadokpam, was detained for more than 24 hours on the basis of an FIR filed by a police officer over an opinion piece titled ‘Revolutionary Journey in a Mess.’