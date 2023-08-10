Mahua Moitra in Lok Sabha: 'Anyone but Modi' is answer to 'If not Modi, who?'

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, speaking in favour of the no-confidence motion, on Thursday said the motion is not meant to succeed in the house, but more than a no trust in the government, the motion is about the 'have confidence' in the INDIA bloc -- the alliance of the opposition. The Manipur situation is different than other states, Mahua Moitra said adding that Manipur is a 'hate crime, civil war'.

Mahua Moitra speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday in favour of the no-confidence motion.

“Most no-confidence motions are negative motions to bring down the government of the day. We know that's not the possibility here. We don't have the numbers. Many of my friends in the Treasury Bench and other BJP allies like YSR, have mocked us that this motion is doomed to fail INDIA is perhaps the first bloc which moved the motion not to bring down anything, but to resurrect something,” Mahua Moitra said.

‘Manipur hate crime against a particular community’

Replying to what Mahua Moitra called 'false prevalences' when the Manipur situation is compared with other states, the MP said, “What is happening in Manipur is a hate crime against a particular community where it is understood that police personnel of one community, possibly the same community as the chief minister, handed over the women of one community to be raped and pillaged by a mob and every attempt to prevent those women from seeking justice. The issue is that the two communities in Manipur are pitted against each other in an atmosphere of civil war. 6,500 FIRs in past 3 months? Which state has seen this.”

"We have not heard of one change in the police force, not one change in the government, not one person taking responsibility. This is the biggest failure of the double-engine government. Let us not insult other states by asking what about Rajasthan, what about Chhattisgarh? Manipur is a tacitly approved hate crime. Make no mistake. This is civil war," Mahua Moitra said.

“PM Modi, if you are listening…I beg you on behalf of the people of Manipur. Change the administration, allow all the parties to work for a truce. Otherwise, even after your term ends, India will echo in one voice as to what went so wrong in Manipur,” Mahua Moitra said.

'Sabziya Hindu hui aur bakra Musalmaan ho gaya'

“India has lost confidence in you. The spectacle of the prime minister of the greatest democracy bowing to religious Seers of a majority in the chamber of the new Parliament fills us with shame, police manhandling and filing FIRs against champion wrestlers fills us with shame, 50 panchayats in 3 districts of BJP-ruled Haryana issuing letters forbidding Muslim traders entering the state fills us with shame. 'Nafrato ki jung mein ab dekho kya kya ho gaya, sabziya Hindu hui aur bakhra Musalmaan ho gaya'. We are not going to be bullied. Mamata di is not scared, Stalin is not scared, Akhilesh ji is not scared, Rahul Gandhi is not scared. One crony capitalist is not going to make a monkey out of India's regulators and Equity markets while we watch. Everyone asks if not Modiji then who? After this inaction on Manipur, India will say, anyone but Modi,” Mahua Moitra said.

