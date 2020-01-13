Now, a video message against CAA, NRC, NPR by Bengal celebs

india

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 23:05 IST

In a short video, a group of celebrities and intellectuals from Bengal have thrown their weight behind the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Census-linked National Population Register (NPR).

Actors Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Swastika Mukherjee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Nandana Sen, writer Manoranjan Byapari, filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay and singer Rupam Islam, have appeared in the 87-second video released on Sunday.

The video message is titled Amra Kagoj Dekhabo Na (We won’t show our papers) and was made by filmmaker-photographer Ronny Sen.

The video went viral on social media on Monday with scores of supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Congress and various Left parties sharing it.

The video shows these celebrities reciting one line each from a poem, which is roughly a Bengali transliteration of comedian Varun Grover’s recently-penned poem titled Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge.

The video ends with a text appearing on the screen opposing NRC, CAA and NPR and urging people to resist all three.

Bengal has seen widespread protests against the CAA which makes religion a test of citizenship. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been at the forefront of the protests and has ruled implementing the NRC in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Dilip Ghosh who sparked a major controversy Sunday saying anti-CAA protesters were “shot like dogs” in BJP-ruled states, dismissed the video saying, “Ask these celebrities if they need to show tickets and papers while boarding a train, flight or a hotel. Even MPs need to show papers while entering the Parliament. How could they ask for no need of papers for living in a country?”

He went on to say that these celebrities and intellectuals carry no weight and are ineffective.

“No one listens to these intellectuals anymore. The Left parties are full of intellectuals affiliated to them. Could these intellectuals save the Left parties from the verge of extinction?”