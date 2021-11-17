Now, access Aadhaar services via SMS: All you need to know

If you are living in an area where there is no internet connectivity, and, therefore, cannot access Aadhaar services online, then worry not. This is because the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the body which handles Aadhaar, has now made it possible for one to access Aadhaar services through a simple SMS.

To activate access a particular service, one has to first send an SMS from their registered mobile number to the helpline number 1947. Also, generating a one-time password (OTP) is a must to avail SMS locking and unlocking features

The following services can be accessed through this facility:

Virtual ID generation: (1.) On your mobile's message box, write GVID (space) and the last four digits of the Aadhaar number registered with the phone number. Send the message to 1947.

(2.) Type RVID (space) and then last four digits of the Aadhaar number.

Locking Aadhaar: This can be done either by using the Aadhaar number or the Virtual ID. In case of the former, send the first SMS as GETOTP (space) the last four digits of your card. Then, send the second SMS as ENABLEBIOLOCK (space) last four Aadhaar digits (space) OTP received through the first SMS.

In case of the latter, send the first message as GETOTP (space) last six digits of the VID. Send the second message as ENABLEBIOLOCK (space) the last six VID digits (space) the six-digit OTP.

If multiple Aadhaar numbers are linked to the same mobile number, or if the last four digits on the card are the same for at least two people, the second SMS, if using the Aadhaar number, is to be sent as ENABLEBIOLOCK (space) last eight digits of Aadhaar (space) six-digit OTP; for the VID method, send it as ENABLEBIOLOCK (space) last 10 digits of the VID (space) six-digit OTP.

The same procedure is to be followed for unlocking the card via SMS. For this, go to uidai.gov.in, and click on ‘Aadhaar services on SMS’ under ‘Aadhaar services’ from the drop-down menu.

