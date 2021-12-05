Now, Arvind Kejriwal questions Charanjit Channi on visit to 'different' mining site

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday continued his ongoing war of words with Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi, describing the latter’s visit to a mining site as one to a ‘different’ mining site and not the one which Raghav Chadha, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab co-incharge on Saturday ‘exposed’ as illegal.

Also Read | AAP alleges illegal sand mining in CM’s constituency Chamkaur Sahib

“Is it true that Channi sahib went to a different mining site today and not the one visited by Raghav yesterday? And Channi sahib declared it as legal, whereas the one visited by Raghav is a different site and is illegal. How can a CM be sooo blatant?” the AAP’s national convenor tweeted.

Kejriwal’s tweet came after the Punjab chief minister, earlier in the day, visited a mining site at the Sutlej River bed. Speaking to the media, the Congress leader declared that the Kejriwal-led party’s allegations were a ‘bundle of lies,’ adding that all the work at different sites was being done as per the norms.

On Saturday, Chadha made a surprise visit to Jindapur village in Channi’s assembly constituency, Chamkaur Sahib, and alleged that the ruling party was ‘patronising’ the sand mafia. “After becoming CM, Channi said that the sand mafia should not come to him and that he was not the chief minister of the sand mafia. However, now, they are running their business under his protection and that too in his area,” the AAP leader said.

Ahead of Punjab assembly elections, which are likely to take place early next year, a war of words has erupted between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party. In 2017, the latter regained power by winning 77 seats in the 117-member assembly, the latter finished as the second-largest party despite only being formed in 2012.