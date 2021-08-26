Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Now, check all SIM cards issued under a single Aadhaar card: All you need to know

The Department of Telecom (DoT) recently launched a portal called Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP).
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 04:09 PM IST
A Jio SIM card (Image used only for representative purpose)

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently launched a portal using which you can check how many mobile numbers are registered against a single Aadhaar card. The service, called Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP), is currently available only for users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to the website.

On Thursday, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to Twitter to applaud the initiative. “Very useful service launched by DoT. Type in your mobile number and you will know mobile numbers of all the SIM cards purchased with your Aadhaar,” Sharma tweeted.

You can check the number of SIM cards issued against the Aadhaar card by following these steps:

(1.) Go to tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in. Enter your mobile number and click on “Request OTP.”

(2.) You will now receive a 6-digit one-time password (OTP). Enter the OTP and click on “Validate.”

(3.) On the next page, you will see all the mobile numbers registered against the Aadhaar number.

(4.) If you see numbers that don’t belong to you, or you don’t want to use, just mark a tick next to the number(s) and click on “Report.” If all the numbers belong to you, and you want to continue using them, no action is required.

(5.) Under the existing guidelines, a subscriber is allowed to have nine mobile connections. Those with more than nine numbers against a single Aadhaar, will be sent an SMS. Additional connections can be regularised by following step number 4.

(6.) However, subscribers can register more than nine numbers by filling up a Customer Acquisition Form (CAF). Primary responsibility to handle these forms lies with the service providers.

(7.) To avail this service, the mobile number that you entered should already be linked to Aadhaar.

