Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Now, Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution to elect Rahul as Cong president

Now, Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution to elect Rahul as Cong president

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:12 AM IST

Last month, the Congress had said the election for its president will be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19

Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Sep 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaks over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt issue at the inauguration of the newly formed district of the state Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, on Friday. (ANI Photo/ Bhupesh Baghel Twitter) (Bhupesh Baghel Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent

The Congress’s Chhattisgarh unit on Sunday passed a resolution to elect Rahul Gandhi as the party’s national president.

Last month, the Congress had said the election for its president will be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19.

According to a release from the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, Sunday’s resolution was passed during a meeting of 310 delegates who will vote in the party’s presidential election from Chhattisgarh. The meeting was chaired by Hussain Dalwai.

State unit chief Mohan Markam, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and AICC general secretary P L Punia were among the senior ministers were present in the meeting.

Speaking about the resolution, CM Baghel said all the leaders present at the meeting supported it. “If similar resolutions are passed in other states, then Rahul ji should rethink over it as the party’s presidential election is nearing. Keeping in view the sentiments of all party workers, I think Rahul ji ( Rahul Gandhi) will agree (to become party chief),” he added.

On Saturday, a similar resolution was passed by Rajasthan Congress in Jaipur. The resolution was proposed by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP