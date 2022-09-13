Now, plea seeks removal of Meena Masjid in UP

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) treasurer Dinesh Sharma on Monday filed a fresh petition before the court of civil judge (senior division) in Mathura, seeking removal of Meena Masjid which, he claimed, is constructed on a piece of land under Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex.

Earlier, the ABHM leader had filed a petition seeking removal of the Shahi Eidgah mosque, adjacent to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The case, number 174 of 2021, is pending before the same court.

In his latest petition, Sharma sought removal of the Meena Masjid near Vrindavan railway line.

“I filed the case in the capacity of a devotee and follower of Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj who owns the land measuring 13.37 acre within Khasra (demarcation on basis of revenue records) No. 255 of Mathura Bangar (Mathura City), where Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi is located,” Sharma said.

“On Janmashtami, I came across constructions being raised allegedly by the Intezamia Committee of Meena Masjid in the name of Meena Masjid on land owned by Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj and no heed was paid to my request to stop the ongoing construction. Instead, the employee of the Intezamia Committee of the masjid threatened me,” he alleged.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf has impleaded as defendant no. 1 in the case. The Intezamia Committee of Meena Masjid is the second defendant in the case.

Sharma said the court of the civil judge (senior division) will hear the case on October 26.

