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NPF farmers' wing to undertake statewide inquiry tour across Nagaland

NPF farmers' wing to undertake statewide inquiry tour across Nagaland

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:30 pm IST
PTI |
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Kohima, The ruling Naga People's Front's farmers' wing on Saturday announced a statewide tour to engage directly with farming communities across the state to understand the ground realities and to highlight successful agricultural practices and initiatives.

NPF farmers' wing to undertake statewide inquiry tour across Nagaland

Addressing a press conference in Kohima on Saturday, NPF Central Farmers' Wing president Vikheho Swu said as part of a statewide 'appreciative inquiry tour', three teams would cover all districts of the state, travelling towards Tuensang, Mon and the central region.

He said the tour aims to identify and acknowledge successful Naga farmers, promote agricultural initiatives, and interact with Krishi Vigyan Kendras, agri and allied departments, and field officers.

Swu appreciated the government's efforts in promoting agriculture through distribution of seeds, saplings, farm tools and identification of crop clusters, while also highlighting challenges such as the ageing farming population and climate change.

He said younger generations are increasingly moving away from farming towards white-collar jobs, adding that farmers must adopt climate-resilient crops and farming methods to cope with unpredictable weather conditions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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