NSA Ajit Doval meets visiting Vietnam President To Lam

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met visiting Vietnam President To Lam on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

This is Lam’s first state visit to India after being elected president in April, and he will also travel to Mumbai to bolster trade and investment ties. (X/MEAIndia)

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Lam began his visit by flying into Bihar and offering prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple on Tuesday. He is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Modi’s discussions with Lam are expected to focus on bilateral relations and regional and global issues, the external affairs ministry said.

“The engagement between [the] leaders is expected to provide fresh momentum to the robust bilateral relations and open new avenues for cooperation between India and Vietnam,” it said.

This is Lam’s first state visit to India after being elected president in April, and he will also travel to Mumbai to bolster trade and investment ties.

Lam’s state visit coincides with the 10th anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam. His high-level delegation includes several ministers and a business delegation is also accompanying him.

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{{^usCountry}} Vietnam has emerged as a key partner for India in Southeast Asia, with both countries harbouring concerns over China’s assertiveness in the region. The Indian side has also pitched indigenously developed military hardware to Vietnam, including the BrahMos cruise missile system that has already been sold to the Philippines. Reports have said a potential deal with Vietnam for the supersonic missiles could be worth almost $630 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vietnam has emerged as a key partner for India in Southeast Asia, with both countries harbouring concerns over China’s assertiveness in the region. The Indian side has also pitched indigenously developed military hardware to Vietnam, including the BrahMos cruise missile system that has already been sold to the Philippines. Reports have said a potential deal with Vietnam for the supersonic missiles could be worth almost $630 million. {{/usCountry}}

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