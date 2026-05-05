...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

NSA Ajit Doval meets visiting Vietnam President To Lam

PM Modi’s discussions with Lam are expected to focus on bilateral relations and regional and global issues, the external affairs ministry said.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 09:42 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New delhi
Advertisement

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met visiting Vietnam President To Lam on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

This is Lam’s first state visit to India after being elected president in April, and he will also travel to Mumbai to bolster trade and investment ties. (X/MEAIndia)

Lam began his visit by flying into Bihar and offering prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple on Tuesday. He is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Modi’s discussions with Lam are expected to focus on bilateral relations and regional and global issues, the external affairs ministry said.

“The engagement between [the] leaders is expected to provide fresh momentum to the robust bilateral relations and open new avenues for cooperation between India and Vietnam,” it said.

This is Lam’s first state visit to India after being elected president in April, and he will also travel to Mumbai to bolster trade and investment ties.

Lam’s state visit coincides with the 10th anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam. His high-level delegation includes several ministers and a business delegation is also accompanying him.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / NSA Ajit Doval meets visiting Vietnam President To Lam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.