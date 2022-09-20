NSCN (IM) team arrives in Capital, Naga peace dialogue resumes today

A seven-member delegation of Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) will meet Union home ministry officials in New Delhi on Tuesday to break the stalemate over the decades-old Naga political problem, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

The team, led by top leader V S Atem, flew from Nagaland’s Dimapur to the national capital on Monday night. Besides home ministry officials, they will also meet the Centre’s emissary for peace talks, A K Mishra, the people cited above said.

“After listening to the Naga people’s wishes and extensive deliberations, we decided to resume talks with GoI (Government of India) during a meeting on September 13 at Hebron (the NSCN-IM’s designated headquarters),” one of the team members said, seeking anonymity.

The insurgent group had entered into a ceasefire agreement with the Government of India in 1997 and the two have been holding political dialogues since then. A conglomeration of seven different Naga national political groups (NNPGs) also got into separate talks with the Centre in 2017.

The Centre had signed the Naga Peace Accord (also referred to as framework agreement or FA) with NSCN (IM) in 2015, and an “agreed position” with the NNPGs in 2017.

However, a settlement is yet to be reached due to lack of consensus on a few core issues. The NSCN (IM) has, in the past, maintained that any solution without recognising the Naga flag and constitution would be unacceptable to both the rebel group and the Naga people.

“I express my deep appreciation to the FNR (Forum for Naga Reconciliation), the Collective Leadership of NSCN/GPRN and the Working Committee NNPG on the historic step taken in resolving to remain committed to peace, unity, respect and settle outstanding issues. Peace and unity is the only way forward,” chief minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted.

In a statement in July, the outfit, the largest Naga rebel group, held the Centre responsible for the delay and asserted that their demand for a separate flag and constitution are “component ingredients” in the FA.

It had also alleged that the intrusion of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was stalling efforts for a final solution to the decades-old political problem.