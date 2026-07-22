New Delhi, The National Students' Union of India on Wednesday demanded a CBI and SFIO probe into the recognition process followed by the Institute of Town Planners, India , alleging serious concerns over the legal framework governing recognition of planning institutions and courses.

NSUI demands CBI, SFIO probe into ITPI recognition row; seeks Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

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Addressing a press conference, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar claimed that questions had been raised regarding the legal authority under which ITPI has been granting recognition to planning institutions and courses, and said the issue had created uncertainty for students pursuing planning education.

"The future of thousands of students cannot be put at risk because of regulatory uncertainty. The country deserves complete transparency and accountability in this matter," Jakhar said.

The student organisation called for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into ITPI's recognition-related decisions, approvals, governance and financial dealings, wherever applicable, alleging that any irregularities or misuse of authority should be thoroughly examined.

Targeting the Union government, Jakhar said the Ministry of Education should clarify the legal framework governing recognition in planning education and accused it of remaining silent despite repeated controversies in the education sector.

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{{^usCountry}} He also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying he should take "moral responsibility" for the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying he should take "moral responsibility" for the situation. {{/usCountry}}

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Among its key demands, the NSUI sought a detailed clarification from the Ministry of Education on the recognition mechanism for planning institutions and courses, protection of the academic and professional interests of students enrolled in B.Plan and M.Plan programmes, strict legal action if any violations are established, and the creation of a transparent and statutory regulatory mechanism for planning education.

Warning of a nationwide agitation, Jakhar said the organisation would intensify its protests across universities and planning institutions if the government failed to order a CBI and SFIO inquiry and take corrective measures.

"We will take this fight from campuses to the streets and ensure that the voices of planning students are heard. We will not rest until justice is delivered and accountability is fixed," he said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.