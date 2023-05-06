NTA postpones NEET-UG exam in Manipur

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of NEET-UG in Manipur due to the current law and order situation in the state.

In a notice issued on Saturday, the agency said that the exam was rescheduled after receiving a request from the state government.

“On the request of the state government of Manipur and in the wake of the law-and-order situation, the NEET-UG 2023, which was scheduled to be held on 7 May 2023, has been postponed for the candidates who have an examination in Manipur until further notice. The fresh dates for these candidates will be announced soon,” the agency said in a notification.

The exam, which is conducted for undergraduate admissions to medical colleges in India, will be conducted in other parts of the country as per the schedule on Sunday, the NTA said, adding that it will announce fresh dates for the students whose examination centres were in Manipur.

The candidates have been advised to keep visiting the NTA website.