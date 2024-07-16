NTK functionary, 50, out on morning walk hacked to death in Madurai

CHENNAI: A local functionary of Naam Tamilar Katch (NTK) was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district on Tuesday morning, triggering a sharp attack on the MK Stalin government over the law and order situation in the state. Madurai: An undated photo of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader C Balasubramanian who was hacked to death by unidentified assailants on July 16. (PTI)

C Balasubramanian alias Punk Bala, 50, was on a morning walk near his house when he was attacked in Madurai district 500km from state capital Chennai.

A police officer said Balasubramanian, who was Madurai district deputy secretary of the Tamil nationalist party NTK, may have been killed over a family dispute. Balasubramanian had multiple criminal cases registered against him including three in which he faces murder charges.

Tuesday’s brazen attack in the southern Tamil Nadu city comes days after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu unit chief K Armstrong was hacked to death near his house at Perambur in Chennai on July 5. On Sunday, K Thiruvengadam (33), one of the 11 people arrested in the case, was shot dead by the police when he was allegedly trying to escape.

NTK founder S Seeman warned of state-wide protests if the men who killed Balasubramanian were not arrested immediately.

“If there is no security for the leaders and administrators of the political parties, what security will there be for the common people in this state?” Seeman said in a long post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Is this Tamil Nadu or Uttar Pradesh? There is no law and order here. Violent attacks, murders, caste conflicts, drug trafficking, brutality of thugs, mercenary culture, sale of bootleg liquor in Tamil Nadu is very bad.”

On July 6, a functionary of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) was attacked by a group of men in Cuddalore district. Five people have been arrested for the attack on PMK’s Shankar who was under treatment at Puducherry’s JIPMER.

On June 3, an AIADMK functionary M Shanmugam was murdered in Salem. Police arrested a DMK ward councillor Dhanabhagiyam of the Salem municipal corporation, her husband Sathish and 12 others, attributing the crime to personal enmity over local development work.