NTK leader Seeman to contest from Karaikudi in high-stakes battle

Seeman is an Indian politician, actor, and former filmmaker. He is the chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), a Tamil nationalist political party in Tamil Nadu, known for his strong advocacy of Tamil identity politics, regional autonomy, and Dravidian ideological discourse. Over the years, he has emerged as a polarising yet influential figure in Tamil Nadu politics, especially among youth and grassroots voters.

Early life :

Senthamizhan Seeman at a political rally in Tamil Nadu(Instagram/@Seeman4tn_official)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Seeman was born in Aranaiyur village in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu, to Senthamizhan and Annammal. He completed his schooling in local government institutions and studied up to higher secondary in Ilayankudi. He later graduated in Economics from Dr. Zakir Hussain College, Ilayankudi.

Coming from a politically aware household, with his father associated with the Indian National Congress, Seeman was exposed early to political ideas. During his academic years, he was influenced by Dravidian movement ideology, which later shaped his worldview. He eventually moved to Chennai with the ambition of entering the film industry.

About Karaikudi constituency:

Karaikudi is a Legislative Assembly constituency in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu, and forms part of the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency. It is an open (unreserved) seat with a diverse electorate comprising urban traders, Chettiar community groups, agricultural workers, and migrant populations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The constituency has historically seen intense competition between major Dravidian parties and the Congress. Since 1977, power has alternated between AIADMK, DMK, and INC, reflecting its highly competitive nature. Vote shares in recent decades have generally ranged between 35% and 50% for winning candidates, indicating closely contested elections {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The constituency has historically seen intense competition between major Dravidian parties and the Congress. Since 1977, power has alternated between AIADMK, DMK, and INC, reflecting its highly competitive nature. Vote shares in recent decades have generally ranged between 35% and 50% for winning candidates, indicating closely contested elections {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Seeman is up against the incumbent MLA S. Mangudi of the Indian National Congress (INC) Political record : {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeman is up against the incumbent MLA S. Mangudi of the Indian National Congress (INC) Political record : {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Seeman began his political journey through cinema, engaging with themes of caste, identity, and Dravidian ideology. He entered active politics in 2006 by campaigning for the DMK-led alliance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeman began his political journey through cinema, engaging with themes of caste, identity, and Dravidian ideology. He entered active politics in 2006 by campaigning for the DMK-led alliance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His political trajectory shifted significantly in 2008 after he met LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran during the Sri Lankan Civil War, after which he became a vocal advocate for Tamil rights in Sri Lanka. This led to multiple arrests under the National Security Act and detention periods in Kalapet and Vellore prisons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His political trajectory shifted significantly in 2008 after he met LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran during the Sri Lankan Civil War, after which he became a vocal advocate for Tamil rights in Sri Lanka. This led to multiple arrests under the National Security Act and detention periods in Kalapet and Vellore prisons. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In 2009, he formed the Naam Tamilar Iyakkam, which became the political party Naam Tamilar Katchi in 2010. After his release in 2011, he intensified political activism, campaigning against the Congress and participating in movements such as protests against the Kudankulam nuclear plant and issues concerning Tamil fishermen.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, he contested from the Cuddalore constituency as NTK’s Chief Ministerial candidate. The party contested all 234 seats but failed to win any, and Seeman secured around 12,000 votes, finishing fifth and losing his deposit.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NTK contested all 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and secured around 4% vote share statewide, but did not win any seats. The party showed relatively stronger performance in rural areas compared to urban regions, marking steady but limited electoral growth.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditi Anand ...Read More Aditi Anand is an undergraduate student of English at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in media and the shifting dynamics of public discourse. She is particularly curious about how narratives are shaped, circulated, and received in contemporary spaces. Her work is informed by close observation and an engagement with everyday life, often examining the intersections of personal experience and broader social contexts. She is drawn to questions of voice, representation, and the ways in which perception is influenced by both language and environment. Beyond the newsroom, she is interested in literature and enjoys writing poetry, approaching it as a space for reflection and creative exploration alongside her analytical work. Her writing aims to balance clarity with nuance, focusing on presenting ideas in a way that is accessible while still engaging with their complexity. She approaches writing with intent and attentiveness, aiming to contribute meaningfully to conversations while continuing to develop a voice that is thoughtful and grounded. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON