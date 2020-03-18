Number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 147 in India, says health ministry

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 10:04 IST

The number of people infected with coronavirus disease Covid-19 has risen to 147 in the country, Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

Out of these 147 people, 122 are Indians and 25 foreigners, the ministry further said.

Giving statewise break-up of the number of Covid-19 positive cases, the health ministry data said that Maharashtra is at the top with 38 confirmed cases of Covid-19 followed by Kerala (25), Uttar Pradesh (15) and Karnataka (11).

Over 5,700 people, who had come in contact with these positive cases, are under rigorous surveillance, the ministry said.

According to government data, 14 people have been discharged so far, including the three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month.

More than 11,500 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 179,000, the World Health Organisation said in its latest coronavirus situation report on Tuesday.

A total of 475 people died of the infection on Tuesday, raising the global death toll to 7426, the report stated. In India, three people have died of the infection.

The government on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.