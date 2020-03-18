Coronavirus: As Noida societies prepare for lockdown, some myth busters on Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 09:32 IST

The housing societies in Noida have issued strict guidelines after two positive cases of coronavirus disease Covid-19 emerged in Delhi suburb on Tuesday.

While some apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) and resident welfare associations (RWAs) have banned the entry of domestic help, delivery boys and other vendors, others have restricted the entry of visitors too.

These societies are on lockdown to check the further spread of the virus. With the two positive cases - a woman in Sector 100 and a man in Sector 78 - the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district has increased to three.

Not just Noida, some societies in Delhi bordering the UP district are also mulling restrictions.

It’s important to understand here that the virus is predominantly transmitted by respiratory droplets and in this form it is viable for only a few seconds after a person coughs or sneezes, a US government-funded study has said. There are some other questions that need to be answered about the disease so everyone can stay safe.

Is Covid-19 an airborne disease?

An increasing number of people are under the impression that the virus is airborne. In reality, the virus is a droplet infection and can go up to a metre when a person coughs or sneezes, it therefore becomes important to maintain a distance of at least a metre. The virus settles on the surface of various articles and can survive for a few hours.

Is there a community spread of the virus?

There is no need to panic. The virus is speading only through contact, it is not a community transmission or stage 3 of the outbreak, according to Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). So, there is no need for a lockdown, just maintain a safe distance.

Can pets at home spread Covid-19?

There has been no evidence for the same. The World Health Organisation (WHO) also said, “The sudden and near-constant stream of news reports about an outbreak can cause anyone to feel worried. Get the facts, not the rumours and misinformation. Facts can help minimise fears.”

Are masks effective in checking the spread of coronavirus?

The World Health Organisation as well as the government has said that only those infected with Covid-19 should wear masks. There is no need for everyone to wear masks. The best protective measure is washing hands with alcohol-based solutions, or even a hand sanitiser, frequently.