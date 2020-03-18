e-paper
Wash, pray, sanitise: How coronavirus is changing habits and behaviour

india Updated: Mar 18, 2020 08:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
It was found that 85 per cent of those who were surveyed washed hands frequently or used sanitizers.(AFP)
         

The coronavirus outbreak is bringing about a change in the way people greet others and in the behavioural patterns as well. According to a recent survey conducted by the University of Southern California, American citizens have made amends and changed their behaviour to stay protected from Covid-19.

As per the survey, which assessed over 2,000, it was found that 85 per cent of those who were surveyed washed hands frequently or used sanitizers whereas 61 per cent of the participants reported having maintained social distancing.

Around 25 per cent of the participants avoided restaurants while nearly 22 per cent of the people stockpiled food and water.

Nearly half of the participants said they prayed for the crisis to get over. Less than 7 per cent said they were using masks to fight the virus spread.  

According to the World Health Organisation, Covid-19 has infected over 180,000 people across the globe and claimed over 6,000 lives worldwide.

In India, the number of positive cases has jumped over 130. Three people have died from coronavirus in the country while 14 people have recovered from the infection.  

India is currently testing only symptomatic people with a history of travel to global hotspots or those with close contact with a positive case, with those showing symptoms getting priority. Testing is only done at government facilities.

On Tuesday, India opened the gates for private testing for coronavirus infections and announced that it had initiated talks with 51 accredited private laboratories, taking the first step in widening the diagnosis protocol that experts say is crucial to fight the deadly epidemic that has claimed at least 7,000 lives worldwide.

In a press conference, director general of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava said 72 government laboratories were currently testing for the coronavirus disease, or Covid-19, which claimed its third life in India on Tuesday. Another 49 government facilities will be operational soon, he added.

“We are in the process of engaging private NABL [National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories] accredited laboratories for carrying out testing of Covid-19 cases,” he said. “We appeal to all private laboratories to offer Covid-19 diagnosis free of cost,” he stated.

