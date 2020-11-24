e-paper
Home / India News / Number of new Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan falls marginally

Number of new Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan falls marginally

Out of the 3,232 new cases of Covid-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, Jaipur reported the most with 599 cases.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 11:21 IST
Sachin Saini
Sachin Saini
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
A medic in PPE places a collected swab sample into a container for a coronavirus test at a hospital in Jaipur.
A medic in PPE places a collected swab sample into a container for a coronavirus test at a hospital in Jaipur.(Himanshu Vyas/HT PHOTO)
         

The number of Covid19 cases in Rajasthan witnessed a slight dip on Monday with 3,232 new cases, 28 less than Sunday, the health department said.

There were 18 casualties on Monday taking the death toll to 2,181.

Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 2,47,168 out of which 24,116 are active cases. According to the health department’s data 2,20,871 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

Of 33 districts, 10 recorded 100-plus cases with Jaipur topping with 599, four less than Sunday. It was followed by Jodhpur (435), Kota (275), Alwar (276), Ajmer (187), Udaipur (100), Bhilwara (160), Nagaur (134), Ganganagar (102), and Bikaner (182).

The number of positive cases per day in Rajasthan has increased by nearly 86% in the last 22 days.

A total of 3,260 cases was reported on November 22, which is 85.86% more than the cases reported on November 1 (1,754).

With the spike in the cases, the doubling rate has also reduced to 59 days from around 72 days.

Experts believe that the increased cases are mainly due to negligence by the people and the onset of winter. The minimum temperature has dipped below 10 degrees in 12 cities of Rajasthan, lowest at Mount Abu, zero degrees; Churu (5.8 degree); and Bhilwara (7.0 degrees).

Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, biggest Covid19 government hospital, Dr Ajit Singh said the reason for the sudden spike in cases is a change in weather, a decrease in temperature, and community spread.

