Number Theory: How the economies of poll-bound states look
Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana are headed for assembly election next month
The state of the economy will play some part in the upcoming state elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana, influencing at least some part of the voting decisions of some voters. Understanding the state of play in the upcoming elections requ
ires us to look at changes in their economy in the past five years. The following four charts show this for four of the bigger states going to polls.
