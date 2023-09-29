Number Theory: Unpacking educational disparity among Dalits

Caste-based inequalities in education are well-documented and often regarded as one of the primary reasons for continued socioeconomic disadvantage of the Scheduled Castes (SC). In theory, all subcastes within the SCs hold the right to reservation, and thus, one may argue, the experience at the subcaste level should not deviate much from the average educational outcomes of SCs as a group. To be sure, in this article we use the term caste to refer to broader constitutional categories such as SCs, non-SC/STs etc., whereas we use subcastes to refer to castes that are listed under the broader constitutional category of Scheduled Castes, such as Mahars, Chamars etc., which in reality may not fit the definition of subcastes. However, there is some anecdotal evidence of disparities within SCs at the level of subcastes. In the State of Working India report (2023), we have utilised 1991 and 2011 census data on to check whether such anecdotal evidence is backed by hard data.

