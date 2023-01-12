Nupur Sharma gets gun licence amid threats over Prophet row

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who was suspended from the party following outrage over her comments on Prophet has been granted the licence to carry a personal gun. Nupur Sharma had applied for a gun licence as she has been receiving death threats, a Delhi Police official confirmed the development on Thursday. In the middle of 2022, Nupur Sharma kicked up a storm triggering international repercussions after she made a derogatory comment about the Prophet on a television channel debate. The party suspended her and distanced from the comment while several Islamic countries issued statements condemning the comment. Violent protests were witnessed in several parts of India demanding action against Nupur Sharma. Read | ‘Will not be surprised if…’: Owaisi on Nupur Sharma's future in BJP

Nupur Sharma withdrew her remark and said her comment was not to hurt any religious feeling but a rebuttal at the television channel to the mocking of Shiving.

Amid the protests across the country against Nupur Sharma, the Supreme Court in July 2022 held her responsible for setting the country on fire and said Nupur Sharma was single-handedly responsible for what was happening in the country at that time.

The Supreme Court in August 2022 noted the life threats to Nupur Sharma and clubbed all cases against her so that she does not have to travel to all states where cases against her are going on.

Several offshoot incidents followed the Nupur Sharma row as a 54-year-old chemist in Amravati was killed for a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma. In Udaipur, a tailor was hacked to death after he extended support to Nupur Sharma on social media.

Following the suspension, Nupur Sharma, a prominent face in television debates, has been living in the shadows though the controversy is far from being a thing of the past. Recently, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said he will not be surprised if Nupur Sharma contests from Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. "BJP will definitely use her. I will not be surprised if she is made a candidate from Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections," the AIMIM MP said.

