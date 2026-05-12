New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred the National Florence Nightingale Awards for 2026 on 15 nursing professionals in recognition of their exemplary service and contribution to strengthening public healthcare delivery.

Nursing personnel exemplify highest standards of service: President Murmu

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"Nursing personnel exemplify the highest standards of service and play a crucial role in delivering quality healthcare, often in the most challenging circumstances. I commend all the awardees for their inspiring devotion to duty and their tireless efforts in upholding the highest standards of patient care," the president said on the occasion.

A total of 15 nurses from diverse regions and healthcare settings were honoured for their unwavering dedication to strengthening public health delivery and outstanding commitment to the welfare of the community.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

In her message, the President said that the occasion is a fitting tribute to the invaluable contribution of nursing personnel and healthcare professionals who serve the nation with compassion and unwavering dedication.

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{{^usCountry}} Instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the National Florence Nightingale Award honours the dedication, compassion and resilience of nursing professionals, including registered nurses, midwives, auxiliary nurse midwives and lady health visitors serving in central and state governments, Union Territories and voluntary organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the National Florence Nightingale Award honours the dedication, compassion and resilience of nursing professionals, including registered nurses, midwives, auxiliary nurse midwives and lady health visitors serving in central and state governments, Union Territories and voluntary organisations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The award carries a Certificate of Merit, a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a medal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The award carries a Certificate of Merit, a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a medal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among the awardees were six ANMs and nine nurses from different parts of the country, including Ladakh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the awardees were six ANMs and nine nurses from different parts of the country, including Ladakh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The health ministry statement said nurses play a pivotal role in addressing multiple health challenges and are central to evidence-based and accessible healthcare delivery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The health ministry statement said nurses play a pivotal role in addressing multiple health challenges and are central to evidence-based and accessible healthcare delivery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It also highlighted initiatives undertaken to strengthen the nursing workforce, including the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Act and the establishment of 157 nursing colleges co-located with medical colleges in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also highlighted initiatives undertaken to strengthen the nursing workforce, including the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Act and the establishment of 157 nursing colleges co-located with medical colleges in the country. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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