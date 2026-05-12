...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Nursing personnel exemplify highest standards of service: President Murmu

Nursing personnel exemplify highest standards of service: President Murmu

Published on: May 12, 2026 04:07 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred the National Florence Nightingale Awards for 2026 on 15 nursing professionals in recognition of their exemplary service and contribution to strengthening public healthcare delivery.

Nursing personnel exemplify highest standards of service: President Murmu

"Nursing personnel exemplify the highest standards of service and play a crucial role in delivering quality healthcare, often in the most challenging circumstances. I commend all the awardees for their inspiring devotion to duty and their tireless efforts in upholding the highest standards of patient care," the president said on the occasion.

A total of 15 nurses from diverse regions and healthcare settings were honoured for their unwavering dedication to strengthening public health delivery and outstanding commitment to the welfare of the community.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

In her message, the President said that the occasion is a fitting tribute to the invaluable contribution of nursing personnel and healthcare professionals who serve the nation with compassion and unwavering dedication.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Nursing personnel exemplify highest standards of service: President Murmu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.