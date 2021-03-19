Objective in Bengal polls is to defeat the BJP: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury is convinced that his party will better its performance in all four states going to the polls. In an interview with Saubhadra Chatterji , he claimed that even in Bengal, which it ruled for 34 years, his party has emerged as a credible alternative.

The CPI(M) is fighting in all four states that go to the polls. What are the chances for your party?

Our representation in all four states will be larger and particularly in Kerala, where we are running the government, we are fairly certain at this moment that we will retain power breaking the long tradition of switching of power every five years. In West Bengal, we are a part of a Sanyukt Morcha (united front) and by now, it is certain that there will be a three-corner poll. In Assam we think, after a long gap, we will return to the assembly. And in Tamil Nadu, it is fairly certain that we will enter the assembly and a DMK-led secular government will be formed. In all four states, our representation will significantly increase

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, your vote share in Bengal plummeted to 7.5% from 29.6% in 2014. The BJP primarily benefitted from the shift.

The Trinamool Congress government faced a huge anti-incumbency and people saw the BJP as the only possible alternative for the TMC. The Congress, the Left and our other allies were fighting separately. But now we have more than recovered that erosion of votes. Now, they see a cohesive alternative in our pact and the anti-Trinamool votes will not go to the BJP . Just see what’s happening in the BJP now. BJP candidates are saying they don’t want to contest, their party offices are being attacked by their own people. Meanwhile, the credibility of our front has risen significantly.

You’re talking about credibility but how can you justify a Communist party joining hands of a religious leader like Abbas Siddiqui?

The party formed is called Indian Secular Front. Its president is an adivasi. Its candidate list includes high-caste Hindus, Brahmins, Dalits, even LGBT activists. What the individuals do in their private capacity is a different matter. Don’t bring your religion either into politics or running of the government-- and that is what secularism is all about. As long as that principal is adhered to, what is the charge?

Has Abbas Siddiqui assured you that he will keep his religious belief out of the politics?

He has done it. At the Brigade Parade Ground rally, three times in a row he raised slogan that we are Indians. This is what he is publicly stating and what he is assuring.

And why the same yardsticks not employed to those who are trying to create an issue? Why are they not saying anything to BJP and their candidates? Right from the Bhopal MP (Sadhvi Pragya), you can see who all are there in the BJP. What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

But it might also look like CPI(M) is playing another communal card.

Our credentials in fighting communalism have been proven and the people of Bengal know it. We don’t need a certificate from anyone on our secular credentials. For a long period after partition, the state had no communal strife or tension. When Babri Masjid was demolished, many people from the minority community came to our offices (in other states) and wanted to be sent to Jyoti Basu’s Kolkata.

The objective in this election is to defeat the BJP. In other to do that it is also important to isolate the TMC because the BJP gains from Trinamool’s anti-incumbency. In this election, our objective is to defeat the BJP.

The Trinamool has coined the slogan Khela Hobe. What is your slogan?

Our slogan is Khela shesh, the game is over for the BJP and the Trinamool.

If there is a hung assembly in Bengal, what will your party do to keep the BJP out?

You should ask Trinamool what they would do in such a situation. Remember, Trinamool has been an alliance partner of the BJP and its leader was a minister twice in the Vajpayee cabinet.