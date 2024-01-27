Odisha: 3 school children killed, 11 injured as picnic bus collides with truck

Bhubaneshwar: Three schoolchildren were killed and at least 11 others injured after the bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a rice-laden truck in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said the bus carrying more than 50 students from a coaching centre in Daspalla collided with a truck near Buguda on the Shalabhanga jungle road.

The students were visting Harishankar and Nrusinghanath in Bolangir district for a picnic.

After knowing of the incident, a police team reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation with the help of locals. Police said that of the 11 injured, four children were admitted to Daspalla Hospital, and seven were admitted to Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

The driver and helper of the truck have been detained, and an investigation into the matter has been launched, said police.