Odisha: 4 charred to death after HP oil tanker falls off river bridge, explodes

Four persons were charred to death and another severely wounded after a diesel-laden fuel tanker of Hindustan Petroleum (HP) plunged into a river and exploded in Odisha’s Nayagarh district late Friday night, police said.

Police officials said the diesel-laden tanker was on its way from Indian Oil refinery at Paradip to Pichukuli of Nayagarh district when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a bridge in Badapandusar area of Nayagrh district at 1.45am.

“As soon as the tanker landed in the waters of Kusumi river, it exploded charring the driver and helper. Three local youngsters who rushed to rescue the driver and helper were also seriously burnt of whom two died in local hospital,” said Itamati police station sub-inspector Ramesh Debata.

The deceased have been identified as driver Pankaj Nayak, helper Sameer Nayak, Dipu Khatua and Chandan Khatua. All of them were local residents.

The condition of one more youngster, who received severe injuries, is said to be critical. He was rushed to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital and laters hifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated.

