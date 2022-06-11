Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Odisha: 4 charred to death after HP oil tanker falls off river bridge, explodes
india news

Odisha: 4 charred to death after HP oil tanker falls off river bridge, explodes

Among the deceased are the tanker’s driver and helper and two local youngsters who rushed to rescue them. Another rescuer was also seriously burnt and his condition is critical
The Hindustan Petroleum (HP) oil tanker plunged into the Kusumi river after the driver lost control of the vehicle. (Representative Image)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 02:01 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

Four persons were charred to death and another severely wounded after a diesel-laden fuel tanker of Hindustan Petroleum (HP) plunged into a river and exploded in Odisha’s Nayagarh district late Friday night, police said.

Police officials said the diesel-laden tanker was on its way from Indian Oil refinery at Paradip to Pichukuli of Nayagarh district when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a bridge in Badapandusar area of Nayagrh district at 1.45am.

“As soon as the tanker landed in the waters of Kusumi river, it exploded charring the driver and helper. Three local youngsters who rushed to rescue the driver and helper were also seriously burnt of whom two died in local hospital,” said Itamati police station sub-inspector Ramesh Debata.

The deceased have been identified as driver Pankaj Nayak, helper Sameer Nayak, Dipu Khatua and Chandan Khatua. All of them were local residents.

The condition of one more youngster, who received severe injuries, is said to be critical. He was rushed to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital and laters hifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP